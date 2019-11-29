Lahore rickshaw blast leaves 12 injured

LAHORE: At least 12 persons were injured in explosion in an auto rickshaw near Chauburji area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to preliminary investigations, around two to three kilograms of explosive material present in the rickshaw went off leaving the people injured and damaging nearby vehicles.

A passenger hired the rickshaw from Sherakot and left the rickshaw and escaped near Chauburji Quarters, according to the investigation sources.

The explosion took place when the driver stopped the rickshaw and left the vehicle. The loud blast damaged vehicles parked near the rickshaw, while windowpanes of nearby buildings were also shattered in the explosion.

The investigators have also found ball bearings from the spot of the explosion.

According to intelligence sources, the terrorist was shifting the explosives from one place to other but fled from the vehicle due to some fear. After his leaving the rickshaw the explosives went off.

The injured were transferred to Mayo Hospitl and Services Hospital in Lahore for medical attendance .

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the incident has summoned report from the CCPO Lahore.

The chief minister has also directed the authorities for providing best medical attendance to the people injured in the incident.

The law enforcement agencies have stepped up security in Lahore after the blast.

