Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Lahore woman booked for insulting, threatening traffic cop

LAHORE: Gulberg police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a woman who allegedly misbehaved with a traffic cop and hurled threats of dire consequences at him in Lahore.

According to the police, the incident took place in Gulberg town where the woman flew into a rage when the traffic cop warned her not to park her car at an area where parking was not allowed and asked her to remove the vehicle which was causing traffic congestion.

Losing her temper, she insulted the cop and threatened him of dire consequences. She also tried to snatch the warden’s wireless set.

Later, the Gulberg police registered the case against the woman over her misbehaviour on the traffic cop’s complaint.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

COVID-19: PM Imran urges joint global strategy to protect labourers

Pakistan

Pending cases: CJP orders formation of 120 Accountability Courts

Pakistan

Pakistan afforded Kulbhushan Jadhav opportunity to file review petition: FO

Health

World’s largest vaccine-maker to develop plant-based COVID-19 vaccine


ARY NEWS URDU