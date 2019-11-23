Lahore woman’s ‘murderer’ turns out to be brother-in-law

LAHORE: Lahore police on Saturday arrested a key suspect in the murder case of a young woman who was gunned down in Lahore’s Gulberg area yesterday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the suspected murderer, Adnan, is the brother-in-law of the woman. He killed the woman over a personal grudge, they claimed.

The police said raids are being carried out to arrest his accomplice.

Two armed men riding a motorcycle had opened fire at 24-year-old Hira near her residence.

The woman was shot dead three days before her scheduled wedding.

Her father Riaz had said two men fired at his daughter and fled the scene, resorting to aerial firing.

An FIR was registered on his complaint, according to which, two persons Bashir and Ghulam Haider were named eyewitnesses to the incident.

The police said the suspects also looted the woman’s gold ornaments before escaping from the crime scene.

