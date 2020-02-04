LAHORE: A youth on Tuesday committed suicide after jumping from the Lahore’s Orange Line Metro train station, ARY News reported.

According to police, the youth, identified as Syed Tanveer Hussain, has committed suicide due to domestic issues. He died on the spot.

The police handed over the body of the youth to the family after post-mortem.

Earlier on January 29, a 16-year old girl died by gunfire in Bhaledino Osto village of Jacobabad district.

“Nazia, daughter of Mohammad Aslam Brohi, committed suicide in the jurisdiction of Mauladad police station”, police officials claimed.

The relatives of the victim said that they wanted to marry the girl but she refused the proposal and committed suicide by a T.T. pistol.

Local sources, however, claimed that the girl didn’t commit suicide but she was shot dead after she refused to marry with the consent of her parents. “The relatives have twisted the murder of the girl into suicide with the support of local police,” they claimed.

