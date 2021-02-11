LAHORE: All animals at Lahore Zoo have been tested for Covid-19 after two white tiger cubs’ death last week, reported ARY News.

The cubs are suspected to have died from the novel coronavirus on February 4.

Zoo director Shafqat Ali said all the animals were screened for Covid-19, none of them was found to be afflicted with the virus. He said the cubs were suspected to have died from the deadly disease.

He said six zoo keepers have already tested positive for the coronavirus.

The post-mortem report of two white tiger cubs suggested that they might have contracted the novel coronavirus which led to their death. Signs of swelling were found on their intestines while one of their lungs also got squeezed due to the infection and the other was filled with water, it said.

“Signs of blood clots were also found on the hearts of the cubs, showing symptoms of hemorrhage,” the post-mortem report said adding that the cubs also had difficulty in breathing before their death.

