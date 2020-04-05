WATCH: Lambs playing on children’s roundabout amid coronavirus lockdown    

With people under strict instruction to stay at home amid coronavirus outbreak, a herd of sheep was spotted playing on children’s roundabout at a deserted playground.

This happened on Thursday morning when a small group of sheep invaded that park located in Preston, England. The video went viral on social media after Debbie Ellis shared it on his facebook page with the caption, “On a lighter note the lambs are getting there once a day exercise in.”



One of the weirdest side effects of social distancing and the relative lack of humanity on the streets of the world has been the scenes of wildlife reclaiming the land.

We’ve seen footage of fish in the canals of Venice again, deer venturing into towns in Japan and masses of jellyfish off the shores of deserted beaches in the Philippines, Independent reported

Now sheep and goats have begun to reclaim the streets of towns in Britain.

The UK is currently is a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with only ‘essential shops’ remaining open to members of the public.

