2.4 million acres of land sprayed for locust eradication: NLCC

ISLAMABAD: A concerted operation against locust swarms in the country has thus far sprayed 2.4 million acres of land mass with insecticides and pesticides to keep the infestation at bay, ARY News reported.

The operation has thus far been carried out in 41 districts of Pakistan, a total of 972 teams are actively participating in the campaign to rid the country of locusts.

The National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) has said that an area of 90.15 million acres has been surveyed for locust presence thus far.

Locust swarms were controlled in an area of 1952 acres in 3 districts of Punjab, whereas a total of 8 districts in Sindh were eradicated of the pest infestation from 91181 acres of land in the past 24 hours.

A total of 207569 acres of land has been surveyed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 874 acres of land was freed from locust presence in 4 districts of the region.

A total of 26 districts of Balochistan saw an operation take place against locust swarms where 7279 acres of land was sprayed with insecticides and pesticides and an additional 372140 acres were surveyed.

