FAISALABAD: In yet another case, a 13-year-old female domestic helper was brutally tortured by a landlord after she mistakenly broke a crockery item, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to police, the female child was recovered by the highway police personnel considering her as a missing child. On asking regarding her whereabouts, the minor girl narrated the ordeal she had gone through at the residence of a former Nazim in People’s Colony No 2 of the city.

“The child was tortured over accidentally breaking a crockery item,” they said adding that after an initial medical examination, it emerged that the girl bore torture marks on her face, head, and legs.

“She was beaten up with a wooden rod which caused swelling on her body parts,” the police said as the domestic helper was shifted to Batala Colony police station.

The police said that they would proceed against the female landlord, identified as Aasma, wife of former union council’s Nazim Usman.

The child protection unit of the Punjab government while commenting on the matter said that they would take custody of the child Yasmeen and taken further action against those responsible for the inhumane act.

