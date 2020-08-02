Landlord tortures minor female domestic helper  

DERA GHAZI KHAN: In an inhumane act, a landlord tortured his seven-year-old female domestic helper with rods and sticks in Dera Ghazi Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a seven-year-old domestic helper Farzana Sanjrani was residing at the residence of the accused Kaleem Ullah Khan in DG Khan, who tortured her with rods and sticks.

The girl was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him after carrying out raids.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan.

The chief minister said that he was grieved over the incident, which points out towards a certain mentality that exists in our society. He also directed the deputy commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan to bear the expense of the medical treatment of the victim.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of domestic helpers being tortured at the hands of their landlords have been reported in parts of the country.

In one such incident on June 04, an eight-year-old housemaid succumbed to injuries after being brutally tortured by enraged house owners after she mistakenly released two parrots from a cage.

The incident took place in Rawalpindi city where a child maid, 8-year-old Zohra, was reportedly tortured to death by a couple over mistakenly releasing two parrots from a cage.

According to reports, the parrot flew when she was cleaning the parrots’ cage. The couple, identified as Hassaan Siddiqui and his wife, tortured the child maid. The minor girl was shifted to the hospital in critical condition by the couple where she succumbed to wounded during treatment.

Sources said that Zohra belongs to Muzaffargarh and working as a maid to look after the son of the house owners. Police said that the prime suspect Hassaan Siddiqui fled from the hospital after shifting the girl, however, he was later arrested by the police officials after taking timely action

