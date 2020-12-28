Half of Karachi population missing in census report, says Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Dr Farooq Sattar on Monday said that half of the population of Karachi was missing in the census of year 2017, ARY News reported.

“We have rejected the population census of Karachi,” Sattar, a former mayor of Karachi and MQM leader, said in a media talk.

“Nadra on a question of Senator Taj Haider about the national identity cards issued in Karachi, informed the Parliament in 2013 that the city’s population was not lesser than 22 million,” Sattar said.

“But according to the year 2017 census, Karachi’s population has been around 16 million,” Farooq Sattar exclaimed.

“We had file a petition in court at that time regarding the census figures of Karachi,” he said.

“There are proofs and evidence that the census population figures are tampered,” former mayor said.

He demanded repeated population census in the city.

