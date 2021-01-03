Large haul of munitions recovered in Orakzai operation

ORAKZAI: The law enforcement agencies have recovered munitions and explosives from an area of the tribal district of Orakzai, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Four kilograms of explosives and 85 grams of explosive material which is used in suicide vests, was recovered in an operation in Arkhi Kalay area,” district administration said in a statement.

Moreover, 436 cartridges of various bore weapons, five landmines and two batteries were also recovered, according to the district officials.

The security officials also recovered 344 detonators and 87 metres detonator cord, six remote controls, 100 metres safety fuse cord and nine hand grenades, Orakzai district officials said.

“Two metres of IED wire, a sub-machine gun (SMG), three chargers and 430 cartridges were also found in the raid,” officials said.

Apart of the munitions, 13 pamphlets of an outlawed group and two wireless sets were also recovered in the operation, the district administration said.

Orakzai is a tribal district in Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Comments

comments