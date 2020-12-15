Large-scale manufacturing grows by 5.46% in Jul-Oct

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted on Tuesday that industrial growth has accelerated with economic recovery gathering pace.

He said large-scale manufacturing grew by 5.46 per cent during the July-October period of the current fiscal year as against last year’s corresponding period.

“Growth in October was even higher at 6.66% vs October last year,” he pointed out.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar tweeted: “Large Scale Manufacturing grew by 5.46% in Jul-Oct period. At a time when the global economy is in a deep recession, Industry is driving economic growth and recovery in Pakistan.”

