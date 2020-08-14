Largest national flag in Sindh hoisted in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Corps Commander Karachi Lt. General Humayun Aziz attended the national flag hoisting ceremony on Friday, held here to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In the ceremony in Sukkur, also attended by senior civil and Army officers, largest national flag in Sindh was hoisted.

A large number of the people from minorities also attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Humayun Aziz addressing the ceremony said that the country has gained independence after sacrificing hundreds of thousands lives. “We will protect the country with hand in hand,” he said.

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh, while addressing the gathering lauded the assistance extended by the military to the civil administration during the coronavirus pandemic and flood emergency. He also praised Pakistan’s armed forces over their role in the fight against terrorism.

Sukkur Mayor also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

The ceremony was special with regard to the enthusiasm of the participating people, which were continuously chanting slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the ceremony.

