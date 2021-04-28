Court indicts 19 accused in Larkana Development Authority corruption case

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur on Wednesday indicted nineteen accused in Larkana Development Authority (LDA) corruption case, ARY News reported.

The accused including director-general Larkana development authority and other accused refused to accept charges and pleaded before the court innocent.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until May 18 and summoned the witnesses in the case.

It is to be noted that the 19 individuals including contractors and officials of the LDA Noor Nabi Shaikh, Aamir Tunio, Muhammed Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Riaz Mahesar, Abdul Kareem Shaikh, Johar Lal, Mahesh, Fahim Shaikh, Muzaffar Shaikh, Majid Shaikh, Khalid Kalahoro, Ali Ahmed Fatah Chand, and Sadam Hussain are reportedly accused of corruption worth Rs111.5 million.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur handed over a cheque of around Rs103mn recovered through plea-bargains from the corrupt elements to the Sindh government.

Looted money of the province is being brought back after the current government’s strict policies and curb on financial corruption.

