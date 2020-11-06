Ghost employees paid salaries via fake IDs in Larkana: NAB sources

LARKANA: Over 300 ghost employees in the education department were being paid salaries after creating fake identities (IDs) in Larkana, ARY News reported, citing National Accountability Bureau sources.

The NAB sources revealed that as many as 2012 fake identities had been created since 2008 to release salaries to the ghost employees. The corrupt officers caused a huge loss to the national exchequer through the fake IDs, said the sources.

Taking action on the reports, the NAB has summoned the district accounts officers to probe the scam. The district accounts officers have been directed to appear before the NAB officials along with the concerned recorded on 10th of November, the sources added.

Read More: 55 ghost employees detected in Hyderabad district

Last year in May, a verification exercise carried out by the authorities had revealed that some 55 ghost employees were working under the district administration.

According to the details, Hyderabad’s deputy commissioner had taken notice of the shortage of employees and sought a list of all the employees from the district account office.

During the verification drive, at least 55 ghost employees, from grades 1 to 16, had been detected who had been enjoying regular salaries for the last six years. Officials had said that concerned supervisors were also involved in the issue.

