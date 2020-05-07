Five doctors test positive for coronavirus in Larkana’s Ratodero

LARKANA: Five doctors, including two lady doctors, have tested positive for coronavirus in a Ratodero town on Thursday, according to District Health Officer (DHO).

According to district health authorities, three doctors among five are medical officers at taluka hospital Ratodero, while two female Covid-19 positive doctors were performing duties at basic healthcare centres.

Nine family members of infected male doctors also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while the reports of other family members are still awaited.

The infected doctors and family members have been isolated at home.

The country is witnessing a consistent increase in coronavirus cases while the health professionals working on front line are also falling prey to the pandemic.

Overall 273 doctors, 75 nurses and 171 health staff members became victim of coronavirus so far.

Last week, Deputy Commissioner Larkana reported the first death from the district due to coronavirus.

According to details, the deputy commissioner said that the victim was a resident of the POF colony and was self-isolating at his home after suffering from the virus.

“He was tested for the virus a week back and results showed that he was carrying the infection in his body,” he said.

