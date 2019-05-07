Larkana’s three-year-old diagnosed with polio

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services has reported another polio case with the tally adding up to 12 in this year alone, ARY News reported.

Larkana’s Union Council Sehar’s resident, a three-year-old named Fizza has been diagnosed with the crippling disease.

Read More: Pakistan demands Facebook remove polio vaccine misinformation

This is the second case from Sindh which has come to the forefront. The toddler’s blood samples will be sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for further tests.

Earlier in the year 11 cases were reported from the country.

Read More: New case of polio reported from Lahore

12 polio cases were also reported last year from Pakistan.

Pakistan is one of the three remaining countries in the world where poliomyelitis (polio) is still categorized as an endemic viral infection, the others being Afghanistan and Nigeria.

Comments

comments