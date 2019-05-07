Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Larkana’s three-year-old diagnosed with polio

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services has reported another polio case with the tally adding up to 12 in this year alone, ARY News reported. 

Larkana’s Union Council Sehar’s resident, a three-year-old named Fizza has been diagnosed with the crippling disease.

Read More: Pakistan demands Facebook remove polio vaccine misinformation

This is the second case from Sindh which has come to the forefront. The toddler’s blood samples will be sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for further tests.

Earlier in the year 11 cases were reported from the country.

Read More: New case of polio reported from Lahore

12 polio cases were also reported last year from Pakistan.

Pakistan is one of the three remaining countries in the world where poliomyelitis (polio) is still categorized as an endemic viral infection, the others being Afghanistan and Nigeria.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Feasibility study being carried out to revive Peshawar-Torkham rail track: Senate…

Pakistan

SC orders private school fee case to be wrapped up by tomorrow

Pakistan

IHC extends Miftah Ismail’s bail in LNG quota case till May 30

Pakistan

Sindh govt sends nine profiteers to jail, imposes Rs383,000 fine


ARY NEWS URDU