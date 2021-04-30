Action sought to stop projection of laser lights on planes at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The administration of Peshawar airport has sought action against the responsible persons involved in projecting laser lights on aircraft, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the airport administration, as many as eight incidents of projecting laser lights on the aircraft of foreign and domestic airlines were reported in the current month.

The airport administration raised concerns over the rising number of incidents from the flight safety point of view and has informed the district administration of Peshawar and police.

The district administration has imposed section 144 in areas surrounding Bacha Khan International airport Peshawar to prevent any mishap.

Meanwhile, four incidents of laser light projection were reported at Karachi International airport in the current month of April. The pilots of many airlines raised complaints about the disturbance caused by subject technologies which affected the flight operations and distracted the maneuverability of pilots.

The incidents were reported in the city’s areas of Model Colony, Sohrab Goth and Memon Goth.

