KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested a key suspect behind one of the largest banks heists in Defence area on Jan 29, ARY News reported Monday.

According to sources, the arrested suspect confessed before the police that bank alarm rang at 11pm when his accomplices barged into the building for burglary on Tuesday (Jan 29) last week. As soon as the alarm rang, all robbers, except one, fled the scene, he told.

“The robbers, who sped away after anti-theft alarm, remained present around the bank for one-and-a-half hour and they re-entered the bank after finding no police personnel around the site until 1.30am.”

Law enforcers quoted the key suspect as saying that robbers after completing heist left the bank at 7am. It was revealed during investigation that the robbery was planned by two of their gang members.

Sources said it transpired during the investigation that one of two key suspects was retired personnel of FC. Other robbers involved in the heist belong to Kurram Agency, sources said.

It was also revealed during probe that most of the suspects were security guards working for different institutions in the past.

Investigation revealed that robbers deprived the bank of Rs 6.5 million and also broke open 10 lockers in which items worth millions of rupees were kept.

Sources said one of the bank’s guards, belonging to Mastung Security Services, used to be on the duty round-the-clock.

Described as year’s largest heist so far, the initial police probe had revealed that security guard who was deployed robbed the bank along with his accomplices. He brought gas cutters to break open lockers of the bank.

Later, Inspector General of Sindh Police Syed Kaleem Imam had taken notice of the bank heist and summoned an inquiry report from deputy inspector generals of police (DIGP) south and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

