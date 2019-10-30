No one to be allowed to take law into their own hands, warns interior ministry

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry on Wednesday said the government will not create any hurdle in the path of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) march and added that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Interior Ministry with Interior Secretary in the chair, Radio Pakistan reported.

Concerned authorities were directed to ensure the safety of the lives of citizens in Islamabad and taking measures to not affect daily life of citizens in any way.

The meeting also set up a special traffic plan to facilitate people living in Islamabad and from the surrounding areas.

The meeting was also informed that police will be deployed on the first level for security, rangers at second level while Army for the security of sensitive areas.

The meeting was told that in case of any provocation and mismanagement, the administration will play its due role.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies, military, Rangers and Islamabad administration were present in the meeting.

Read More: Baton-wielding force not to be allowed to march on Islamabad: KP minister

Earlier on October 28, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai had said that the government won’t allow the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) baton-wielding force to march towards Islamabad.

Speaking at a presser, he had asked the JUI-F to hold a public meeting at a ground near the federal capital’s Peshawar interchange as per an understanding reached between the party and the Islamabad administration.

The minister had said the party will enjoy complete freedom to hold a protest as far as it remains peaceful.

