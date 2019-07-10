Law minister chairs ECP Report Review Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Report Review Committee was held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Muhammad Farogh Naseem presided over the meeting which was attended by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Sawati and Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

Parliamentary secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari and ECP Secretary Babur Yaqoob Fateh, and Law Division and ECP officials were also in attendance.

As mandated by section 16 of Election Act under which Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to submit a report to the federal government at the end of every year, an annual report was submitted to the committee.

The ECP secretary apprised the participants of how the electoral body gathered the input of a wide range of experts regarding various issues.

The participants sought information regarding various issues and recommendations thereof. The law minister thanked the participants for attending the meeting.

Comments

comments