Law ministry, FBR devise mechanism to implement anti-smuggling law  

ISLAMABAD: Law ministry on Thursday said that they have devised a mechanism to implement recently promulgated anti-smuggling ordinance in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ministry’s spokesman, the mechanism was devised with the cooperation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) authorities.

Under the process, the Frontier Corps (FC) would be responsible to implement it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces while Rangers would take action against smugglers in Sindh and Punjab provinces.

Pakistan Coast Guard is also made responsible for anti-smuggling actions under the ordinance.

The ministry said that the notification to enforce the ordinance will be issued on May 04 and the law enforcement authorities would be bound to share data of their actions with the FBR after every two weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday signed the anti-smuggling ordinance into law to tighten the noose around smugglers of currency and essential commodities.

According to the ordinance, which was sent to the president for signature after approval of the federal cabinet, those found supplying currency, wheat, flour, rice, and other essential food items through illegal routes will be treated as smugglers and will face up to an imprisonment of 14 years.

Under the ordinance, a person found smuggling Rs3 million worth of commodities will face up to two years in jail while smugglers of Rs5 million worth of essential items will be imprisoned for three years.

Likewise, the ordinance stipulates five-year imprisonment for smuggling of commodities worth Rs7.5 million, 10-year imprisonment for smuggling of items whose value range from Rs7.5 to Rs 10 million, and 14-jail term for smuggling of commodities worth more than Rs10 million.

The perpetrators’ aiders and facilitators will also be punished under the law.

