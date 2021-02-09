Names of lawmakers who sold their votes during 2018 Senate Election emerge

ISLAMABAD: The names of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly lawmakers who received money for voting against their party lines have emerged on Tuesday after ARY NEWS acquired video evidence of horse-trading in the Senate elections.

According to details obtained by the ARY NEWS, as many as 22 lawmakers are blamed for selling their votes which included nine female MPAs and 13 male members of the assembly.

The names of the female members included Fauzia Bibi, Dina Naz, Nargis Ali, Nagina Bibi, Zarin Zai, Zahid Durrani, Faiza Bibi, Wajihuz Zaman.

The male lawmakers in the list included Yasin Khalid, Sardar Idrees, Amjad Afridi, Babar Saleem, Faisal Zaman, Abdul Haq, Javed Naseem, Qurban Shah, Ubaid Ullah Mayar, Arif Yousuf, Naseem Hayat, Sami Ali Zai and Meraj Humayun.

According to the report, most of the members who received money hailed from the PTI and also included seven former parliamentary secretaries.

As per the party details of the lawmakers who sold out their votes, 20 of them hailed from PTI, seven from the PPP and one member from the ANP.

The PTI later took action and expelled 20 of its members from the party after they were found of receiving money for selling their vote in the 2018 Senate election.

Former KP Minister Amjad Afridi was also seen in the video receiving money.

Besides this, the incumbent KP Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan has also been removed on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan after he was seen in one of the videos allegedly receiving money. Sultan Muhammad Khan was part of the Quami Watan party at that time.

A PTI lawmaker Sardar Idrees who took oath on Quran negating that he had received money for voting against the party line could also be seen in the videos obtained by ARY NEWS, receiving money.

