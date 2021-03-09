Web Analytics
‘Lawyer’ involved in car thefts arrested in Karachi: police

KARACHI: A ‘lawyer’ allegedly involved in car thefts has been arrested by Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) officials in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Arif Aslam Rao told media that a lawyer was arrested for car thefts who had been sent behind the bars eight times earlier.

The accused identified as Ayub Malik Mohana was allegedly arrested in lawyers’ uniform beside the recovery of a stolen car in the vicinity of Aziz Bhatti police station.

SSP Rao said that Ayub had earlier stolen vehicles and defaming the profession of lawyers due to his involvement in criminal activities. He revealed that the accused had enrolled himself for LLB studies from jail and completed his studies there.

It emerged that Ayub had stolen many vehicles for household expenditures while being enrolled as an apprentice which he sold to a person, Haji, in Balochistan. Due to the lawyers’ uniform, he had never given toll tax nor snap checking by police, he added.

