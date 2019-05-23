Lawyer sentenced to 18 years for smashing chair on judge’s head

JARANWALA: A lawyer was sentenced to 18 years and six months in prison on Thursday by an anti-terrorism court for assaulting a civil judge.

The court also fined advocate Imran with Rs250,000, while sentencing him a prison term.

According to police, Lawyer Imran attacked Senior Civil Judge Khalid Mehmood over a minor tiff during hearing of a case in Jaranwala, Faisalabad on April 25.

The local lawyer hit the judge with a chair and busted his head wide open. The judge was later rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for medical treatment.

Judges had protested against the assault, following which advocate Imran was arrested by the police and a case was filed against him in the anti-terrorism court.

Last year, a man was handed down 18-year imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Multan for ‘threatening’ and hurling a shoe at a civil judge during the case hearing.

The incident took place when the culprit, who was accused of robbery, was brought to the court for hearing of his case.

Police reported that the man proceeded to attack the arbitrator while throwing at him his shoe, which had hit the chest of the judge.

Comments

comments