Lawyers’ action committee distances itself from PBC’s June 14 strike

LAHORE: Lawyers’ Action Committee (LAC) on Wednesday elucidated that it has nothing to do with the strike called on by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on June 14, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Bar Council President Amanullah Kunrani has called on strike in the wake of hearing of references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and a high court judge on Friday (June 14).

“No one is above the law, everyone is accountable”, the leaders of the lawyers’ action committee said while addressing a presser in Lahore.

According to Article 209 of the Constitution, judges could also be held accountable, the lawyers stated.

Amanullah Kunrani gave strike call in his personal capacity; lawyers have nothing to do with it. We stand with the judiciary and ready to present ourselves for the accountability too.

“No one would be allowed to save himself by hiding in the ranks of the lawyers”, the LAC vowed.

Pledging confidence over the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), the lawyers said threats being issued to the body to refrain it from hearing reference against the top judge.

They condemned the practice of putting pressure on the institutions in the country and vowed to appear before the courts on June 14.

The committee also denounced the statements of lawyer Ali Ahmed Kurd.

