LAHORE: The dispute between lawyers and young doctors has reemerged as a rally attended by hundreds of lawyers stormed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The tensed situation at the hospital spread fear among the patients when lawyers started attacking the PIC assets after raising slogans in different wards and some people entered into the operation theatres which led to the stoppage of the scheduled surgeries of cardiac patients.

The participants of the rally have also shattered the window glasses of out-patient department (OPD) wards, as well as many vehicles present inside the hospital.

The paramedics and physicians were seen making attempts to run out of the hospital premises in order to save their lives.

When contacted by ARY News, Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA)’s secretary Fayyaz Ahmad Ranjha said that the lawyers have differences with the administration but the patients admitted in the hospital were not affected by the protestors.

Ranjha claimed that the association will take strict action over complaints of damaging government assets by lawyers. He hinted to cancel licences of the practitioners if the association received any evidence against them. The secretary announced that he is departing PIC hospital along with LHCBA’s president Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry.

Dr Asif, Patron-in-Chief of Young Doctors Association (YDA), told ARY News that the physicians and nurses were attacked and brutally tortured by the lawyers at the PIC hospital. He alleged that the situation turned violent when some lawyers raised slogans to kill the doctors.

Following the life threats, the physicians and paramedics ran out of the hospital to save their lives.

Dr Asif said that the physicians have carried out surgeries at two operation theatres after locking doors.

He detailed that the outrageous lawyers are still present in the hospital’s premises and no action has been taken by the higher authorities so far to control the worsening situation.

