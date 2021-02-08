Lawyers turn violent after demolition of illegal chambers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad has made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists, ARY News reported on Monday.

The lawyers turned violent after the demolition of illegal chambers in the district and sessions court of Islamabad. The outrageous lawyers entered into chamber of IHC chief justice and started vandalising assets.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building started hurling stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

The outrageous crowd also tortured deputy registrar Chaudhry Shafiq after entering into his chamber after breaking the door. Later, they managed to enter into the IHC CJ’s chamber and pushed him out of his chamber.

Many lawyers, security officials and ARY News journalists sustained injuries after being subjected to torture by the protestors. The injured persons were given first aid by the rescue officials present on the location.

A heavy contingent of police forces rushed to the high court’s building and closed entrance and exit routes. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and DIG Operations Afzal have also arrived in the high court.

