Layyah man rapes female student after barging into her house

LAYYAH: In yet another incident of rape reported from Punjab, a girl was allegedly raped by an armed man in a village within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station limits in Punjab’s Layyah district, ARY News reported.

According to details, Police said the accused, identified as Shahid barged into the house of the survivor and raped her at gunpoint.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Moreover, the girl, in her statement, said the police was deliberately delaying the arrest of the accused. She has appealed to authorities to take notice and provide her justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that rape cases are reported frequently in the country, which has forced the government to introduce stringent anti-rape laws.

Read more: Rapists should be chemically castrated, says PM Imran Khan

In one such move recently, President Arif Alvi had authorized sessions courts to hear rape cases under Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance.

The approval had been granted to session courts till the establishment of special courts across the country to hear rape cases. Dr Arif Alvi had also approved the appointment of two additional judges in the Balochistan high court and thirteen others in the Lahore High Court.

In a bid to ensure speedy trial of rape cases with women and children as victims, the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Law and Justice today approved the Anti-Rape bill 2020.

According to the details, the NA Standing Committee on Law and Justice also gave its node to Criminal Law Amendment bill 2021. Talking to journalists, the law minister said that the rapist will be chemically castrated under the Criminal Law Amendment bill 2021.

