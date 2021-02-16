Allotment procedure of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments approved

Web Analytics
LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that the provincial government made an important step for fulfilling its promise by approving the allotment procedure of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments, ARY News reported.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said in Twitter messages that the Punjab government gave approval to the allotment procedures of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City Naya Pakistan Apartments project. The LDA was given go-ahead for signing an agreement with the Bank of Punjab (BoP).

The SACM detailed that 4,000 apartments will be constructed during the first phase of the project, whereas, the government has also allocated quota for the government employees. Dr Awan said that the quota of provincial government employees will be 50 per cent and 10 per cent for the federal government workers.

“Punjab Chief Minister [Usman Buzdar] has also given instructions to allocate quota for lawyers and journalists.”

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will fulfil its all promises, unlike the past rulers who had only deceived the nationals by making false claims.

