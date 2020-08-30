Leaders send out messages to commemorate Youm-e-Ashur

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Amid foolproof security, Youm-e-Ashur is being marked with solemnity across Pakistan to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

Ministers, government functionaries, and political leaders have sent out messages to commemorate Youm-e-Ashur, urging people to follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in resisting tyranny, falsehood, and oppression.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: “Let us draw strength from the legacy of Imam Hussain Ibn e Ali (R.A), the embodiment of bravery and determination in the face of oppression and tyranny. May we learn to meet every challenge ahead with the same fortitude and courage.”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz said the 10th of Muharram is the day of the victory of truth. “Ashura is a message of resistance against oppression,” he said, adding the deeds and teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain are a beacon of light for Muslims.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said: “Mankind will remain indebted to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) for his supreme sacrifice in the path of truth & justice. His example of patience & trust in Allah in the face of extreme brutality & oppression has been a source of inspiration to the oppressed people around the world!”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said tyranny and falsehood wherever it may be, whether nearer the home or far away, whether in Kashmir or in Palestine, must be fought and the tyrant’s head put down.

“Torture and enforced disappearances are also a tyranny and the Yom-e-Ashur this year is significant also as it falls on the eve of international day of the disappeared.”

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said Karbala is the greatest example of raising voice and rendering sacrifice for truth.

