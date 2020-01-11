WATCH: Leaked pictures from Iraqi US airbase, site of Iranian attacks

Iraqi news websites have published leaked pictures from inside the US Ain Al-Assad Airbase following the Iranian missile strikes, ARY News reported.

The missiles targetted a United States military base in the Iraqi governed area of Al Anbar and caused serious damage to infrastructure, pictures revealed on Friday.

Meanwhile, Iranians have also published videos on social media claiming to show the damage inside the airbase.

The pictures were published at the same time as other images captured by satellite were also published, showing the sites which were hit by the Iranian ballistic missiles.

This came following an announcement by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), that it had launched 22 ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq, causing much damage and deaths among the US troops.

However, the US has disclosed that no human losses were reported, and US president, Donald Trump, tweeted that “all is well” after the attack.

Iran has claimed that at least 80 people were killed in its ballistic missile strikes.

Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel at about 1.30 a.m. local time, the US military said on January 8.

