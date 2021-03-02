ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed a disqualification plea with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against former prime minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani after the video of his son meeting PTI lawmakers ahead of Senate polls surfaced, ARY News reported.

The disqualification plea was filed by PTI’s Farukh Habib and Kanwal Shauzab.

The petitioner in his plea with ECP has maintained that Yousuf Raza Gilani should be disqualified after his son met with other party lawmakers and told them how to waste Senate votes which comes under corrupt practice.

The petitioner said that Ali Haider Gilani has also accepted his meeting with PTI lawmakers in a press conference.

With Senate elections just around the corner, a video of Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani surfaced today which exposed the PPP leader “buying vote” for upcoming upper house polls.

The video, obtained by ARY News, shows the PPP leader asking the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs to “sell their vote”. Ali Haider Gillani was also telling the PTI lawmakers how to waste their Senate votes.

The video of Ali Haider Gillani was recorded a week back.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tough contest is expected on the Senate’s Islamabad seat between Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh and former prime minister and PDM’s candidate, Yousuf Raza Gilani.

