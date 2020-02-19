WATCH: Failed demolition leaves ‘Leaning Tower’ in the middle of the city

A failed demolition bid has become a tourist attraction in Dallas city of the United States as the building’s remains are now dubbed as ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’.

The 11-story building was planned to be demolished using nearly 300 pounds of dynamite, however, the implosion failed to bring down the center of the structure, which remained in place, albeit lopsided.

A video of the demolition process shows the building coming down with dust and smoke all around. As soon as the dust settles down it becomes evident that one part of the building held its ground only to showing a 15 degree tilt towards the ground.

“Nearly 300 pounds of dynamite was used in the demolition act but still the stairwell and elevator shaft remain standing,” said Steve Pettigrew, president of Pettigrew Inc., a company involved in the demolition.

The company said that the remaining structure will be brought down this week using a crane and a wrecking ball. The company said implosions that leave behind the core of the building are fairly common.

The implosion by Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition was part of The Central, a 27-acre, $2.5 billion development project that will bring an office building, a hotel, eateries and other amenities to an area just north of downtown Dallas.

The leaning tower attracted comical comments online with some even comparing it with Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy.

Quoted by a US media outlet, Photographer Lauren Armstrong, said that she’d never been to the Leaning Tower of Pisa but that now she wasn’t sure she needed to.

“Here it is,” she said. “Dallas brings the leaning tower to Texas.”

