Learn to keep your private life private, says Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan is the latest celebrity to chime in on the latest social media storm following Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar’s online spat.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor, who is the most followed Pakistani celeb on Instagram, took to her social media outlets to send out some sincere advice in light of the current online fiasco.

“Learn to keep your private life private so that others won’t make your life as their entertainment,” said Ayeza, hinting at the very public falling out of ex-flames Hania and Asim, almost a year after they split.

Learn to keep your private life private so that others won't make your life as their Entertainment…#TuesdayFeeling — Ayeza Khan (@Ayezakhan_ak) June 8, 2021

Hania was caught up in multiple viral storms last week, starting with intense backlash over her now-deleted video with Aashir and Nayel Wajahat and a man’s indecent gesture towards a picture of her.

Amid all this, her ex Asim took to Twitter to share a meme, allegedly at Hania’s expense, which then prompted her to pen down her struggle with online bullying.

Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar battle it out after video controversy

Asim chose to hit back at her with a lengthy Twitter post, calling her out for bullying him for more than a year. The matter escalated to the point where Hania had to issue another statement saying that the matter wasn’t “ex vs ex” but of online bullying and harassment.

