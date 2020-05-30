LEAs arrest alleged Daesh terrorist in Karachi

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies in a joint operation have arrested an alleged terrorist of Daesh, citing a special investigation unit (SIU) official, ARY News reported on Saturday.

SSP SIU Irfan Bahadar talking to media said that the SIU in a joint operation with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also recovered arms and munitions from Daesh accused Sikandar Khan.

Accused Sikandar has confessed his earlier affiliation with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in year 2019, SIU official said. “The accused was also arrested in 2013 for terrorism cases in Karachi,” Irfan Bahadar said.

The accused was shifted to Mardan Jail after his arrest in year 2013, SSP said.

After completing his jail term he had joined Daesh terrorist group in 2019, SIU officer said.

The accused has also confessed his involvement in extortion in Karachi along with other accomplices. “Accused Sikandar had sent a chit to Dr. Siraj in PIB police station jurisdiction demanding extortion money,” SSP Irfan Bahadar said.

Accused has confessed that he had open fire at the doctor and hurled grenade at his clinic after he had refuse to oblige to the extortion money demand, the SIU official added.

