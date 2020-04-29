Bollywood’s acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan has died after a two-year battle with cancer at the age of 53.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where was under observation for colon infection.

The Hindi Medium star announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

His family confirmed his death by releasing a statement which starts with the actor’s own words: “I trust, I have surrendered.”

“These were the some of the many words that Irrfan Khan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.”

“Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’.” it added.

His death has left the film fraternity and his fans shocked. Condolences poured in from all over the world after his demise.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan said “a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon.”

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Shilpa Shetty tweeted “We’ve lost a gem today… but his legacy will live on through the phenomenal body of work that he has left behind.Rest in peace, Irrfan.”

I’m numb today… I haven’t been able to accept the loss of a brilliant co-actor & a fabulous person that @irrfank was! We’ve lost a gem today… but his legacy will live on through the phenomenal body of work that he has left behind. Rest in peace, Irrfan!🙏🏻🙏🏻#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/7jrRDRYdcC — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 29, 2020

Veteran Indian actor Shatrughan Sinha said Irrfan was “A man of few words, but a volcano of talent.”

Heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of a self made, brilliant, versatile actor par excellence our own #IrrfanKhan. He was certainly one of the best in our film industry. A thorough gentleman & fine human being @irrfank. A man of few words, but a volcano of talent. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 29, 2020

Khan is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan.

Comments

comments