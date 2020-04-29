Web Analytics
Bollywood’s acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan has died after a two-year battle with cancer at the age of 53.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday,  where was under observation for colon infection.

The Hindi Medium star announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

His family confirmed his death by releasing a statement which starts with the actor’s own words: I trust, I have surrendered.”

“These were the some of the many words that Irrfan Khan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.”

“Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’.” it added.

His death has left the film fraternity and his fans shocked. Condolences poured in from all over the world after his demise.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan said “a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon.”

Shilpa Shetty tweeted “We’ve lost a gem today… but his legacy will live on through the phenomenal body of work that he has left behind.Rest in peace, Irrfan.”

Veteran Indian actor Shatrughan Sinha said Irrfan was “A man of few words, but a volcano of talent.”

 

Khan is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan.

