WATCH: Lego’s Colosseum set breaks Guinness World Record

A Lego set based on the iconic Colosseum in Rome broke a Guinness World Record by being composed of 9,036 pieces.

According to the details, a team handed by Rok Zgalin Kobe designed the Colosseum set and Guinness verified it as being the largest commercially available lego set.

Rok Zgalin Kobe said some liberties were taken with the design to make it more strongly resemble what the Colosseum might have looked like when construction was completed in 80 A.D.

He said, “It’s been weathered under the Roman sun, so the Lego version provides more color in order to show to some of the shadow lines and better accentuate some of the details.”

He has built the set several times, and each time it took him over 30 hours, Kobe added. UPI reported.

The previous record-holder was the Lego replica of Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon, which had 7,541 pieces.

