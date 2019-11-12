Leopard kills elderly man in Battagram, residents in fear

BATTAGRAM: A leopard has reportedly mauled and killed an elderly man in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s, Battagram region and remains at large, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

People remain in fear in the area after the attack, whispers run rampant that the carnivorous mammal may return.

Wildlife department of Pakistan has reportedly been informed about the matter and is determined to catch the leopard before it wreaks more havoc.

Stray dogs to get anti-rabies vaccines in Sindh

The government of Sindh will soon start training sessions for municipal staffs to catch stray dogs and vaccinating them against rabies. In the view of recent deaths owing to dog bite in the province, the Sindh government has decided to administer stray dogs with the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV). The project will cost Rs 300 million. According to the government’s planning, master trainers from Africa will coach the staffs of municipal councils of Sindh. In every district, 2-3 centers will be established in this regard.

