Leopard kills elderly man in Battagram, residents in fear
BATTAGRAM: A leopard has reportedly mauled and killed an elderly man in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s, Battagram region and remains at large, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
People remain in fear in the area after the attack, whispers run rampant that the carnivorous mammal may return.
Wildlife department of Pakistan has reportedly been informed about the matter and is determined to catch the leopard before it wreaks more havoc.
