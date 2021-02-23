Leopard spotted in Tharparkar for the first time killed by locals

KARACHI: A leopard spotted in Sindh’s Tharparkar district where big cats, what the Sindh wildlife department says, have not been reported historically was killed by locals.

The department in a series of tweets said: “One leopard reportedly killed in a local village in district #Tharparkar. Initial data is being collected.”

Ever since reports of the presence of the animal in this area emerged, it said a team of wildlife experts had been busy attempting to track the stranded aminal until this “unhappy incident” took place.

The body of the killed leopard is being shifted to Karachi for “scientific research & to carry out genetic studies,” the department said.

Earlier, it was reported that the animal attacked and injured eight people in a village near Islamkot, causing panic among the villagers who locked themselves inside their houses.

Later, the wild cat was shot at and killed by the villagers who said they had informed the wildlife department about the presence of the animal but it paid no heed.

