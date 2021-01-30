Levies recover large haul of arms, munitions in Mastung

MASTUNG: Paramilitary Levies Force foiled a terrorism plot in Balochistan and seized large haul of arms and munitions from Dasht area in Mastung, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Quick Response Wing of the Levies conducted a raid in the hilly terrain of Dasht Matora in Mastung and recovered large haul of arms and munitions, officials said.

According to officials, the force recovered five RPG 7 rocket launchers, 20 RPG 7 rocket rounds, two light machine-guns and 4000 rounds, one AGL launcher and its nine rounds, an auto grenade launcher, 500 grenade detonators and 50 detonators of bombs.

The arms and munitions were kept hidden to use in the acts of terrorism and sabotage, officials said.

The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan personnel conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Buleda tehsil near Turbat in July last year, and killed a terrorist of a banned outfit.

The security forces also recovered arms, hand grenades, communication equipment and locally-made landmines, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

