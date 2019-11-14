LG system to play vital role in solving civic issues: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday the new local government system will play an important role in solving problems of the people at their doorstep.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore to review preparations for the local governments.

The meeting discussed the measures taken for implementation of Punjab Municipal Services Programme.

The chief minister said the provincial government has completed the task of demarcation of local areas.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced establishment of a separate grid station for the tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan).

Usman Buzdar in a statement said, a separate grid station of 132KV will be set up for the people living in the tribal areas of DG Khan, and added that the Power Division has directed to prepare PC-1 of the project.

Punjab’s chief executive said the project will cost rs. 1billion and a 49-kilometer long transmission line will also be installed in the area.

Last week, Usman Buzdar had given approval for the establishment of Thal University in Bhakkar.

Approving summary sent by Higher Education Department in this regard, Usman Buzdar had said the sub-campus of Sargodha University in Bhakkar will be converted to City Campus of Thal University, reported Radio Pakistan.

