LHC seeks reply from NAB on Maryam Nawaz’s plea to remove name from ECL

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought reply from NAB and adjourned the hearing of a plea submitted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to travel abroad, ARY News reported.

The high court resumed the hearing on the plea where Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer appeared to continue arguments.

During the hearing, Maryam’s lawyer in his arguments told LHC judge that court had already granted bail to PML-N leader in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and suspended her sentence in Avenfiled case.

“Maryam should be allowed to travel abroad,” said Maryam’s counsel and requested court to make former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical reports as part of ECL case.

At which, the LHC has sought an answer from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a request of Maryam Nawaz for making Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical reports as part of the ECL plea case.

The court then adjourned the hearing till February 25.

On Saturday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had constituted a new bench for the hearing of the Maryam Nawaz’s plea to strike down her name from the ECL, after the bench, hearing the case, earlier, was dissolved.

Maryam Nawaz’s plea

The PML-N leader in her petition said that the LHC had ordered the federal cabinet to decide on removing her name from the ECL but it decided not to remove her name from the no-fly-list.

Read more: LHC fixes Maryam Nawaz ECL case for hearing

She pleaded that her father Mian Nawaz Sharif’s health was deteriorating and he was under medical treatment out of the country. “Being his daughter his care is my responsibility,” the PML-N leader said.

She pleaded to the court to issue an order for removal of her name from the ECL and returning of her passport.

