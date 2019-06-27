LHC grants bail to Mushtaq Chini

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted bail plea to Mushtaq Chini, an alleged frontman of the Sharif family, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi took up the hearing of bail plea filed by Mushtaq Chini.

At the outset of the hearing, Chini’s counsel told the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had arrested him in an inquiry pertaining to a corruption case, and subsequently, he has become an approver against Hamza and Salman.

My client has recorded his statement as an approver and given detail of the money laundering allegations, now it’s unfair to retain him behind the bars, he continued.

He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client. The LHC granted him bail against the submission of two surety bonds worth rs0.5mn.

Mushtaq and his son Yasir’s statements were recorded under section 164 before the judicial magistrate.

In his statement, he revealed that he laundered millions of rupees at the behest of Shehbaz Sharif.

He said he played a key role in whitening the Sharif family’s black money.

In April this year, the FIA arrested Mushtaq alias Chini from Lahore airport and handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau. His name was placed on the Exit Control List at the request of NAB.

