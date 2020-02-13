LHC imposes ban on plastic bags across Punjab

LAHORE: Terming plastic bags major cause of environmental pollution, the Lahore High Court has banned the use of polythene bags at mega-stores across Punjab, ARY News reported.

In a written verdict, the LHC on Thursday ordered all the departmental stores in the province to stop using harmful plastic bags.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim, in his seven-page detailed verdict directed shop owners, merchandisers and wholesalers to comply with the court order and switch to alternative bags within two weeks.

The LHC directed the concerned authorities to display the court orders at a prominent place in all the departmental stores.

Last year on August 19, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had said that the approval to ban plastic bags in the province will be accorded in the next cabinet meeting.

He had stated this during Plant for Pakistan campaign in Lahore.

“Like Islamabad, the Punjab government has also decided to ban plastic bags in the province.” The imposition of the ban will be approved in the next cabinet meeting, he had told the gathering.

The minister had further said the Punjab government was committed to making Pakistan ‘green’, and a large-scale plantation will take place in the province. A good sum of money had been allocated for this purpose, he had added.

