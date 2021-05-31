LHC bars Punjab govt from cutting trees for construction of buildings

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday has barred the Punjab govt from cutting trees for the construction of the buildings in the province.

The ruling was passed by the LHC bench hearing the environmental pollution case. The environmental commission submitted the progress report in the case.

The report stated that the commission has sealed nine brick-kilns, creating hazards for the environment as they were using old technology in Sheikhupura.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) taking notice of the dilapidated road in front of the General Post Office (GPO) ordered to reconstruct the road and plant saplings.

Cutting trees for the construction of buildings in the province has been banned by the court and the authorities have been directed to relocate the trees rather than cutting them.

The court also sought a report from the concerned authorities about the policy regarding electric vehicles.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned until June 3.

Previously, the Lahore High Court, in its detailed Judgment, declared it mandatory to plant at least two trees for the construction of a new house.

While hearing a petition related to controlling environmental pollution in the country, the LHC remarked that in case of non-compliance, the no-objection certificate of such housing societies and factories would be cancelled.

