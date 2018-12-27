LHC bars pumps from selling petrol to motorcyclists without helmets

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday gave strict directions that pumps will not sell fuel to any motorcyclist who is not wearing safety helmets.

According to details, the LHC heard the case pertaining to the use of helmets where Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi ordered the concerned authorities to seal petrol pumps who fail to comply with the court’s order.

The court also warned of a legal action against the pumps who are found to be violating the order.

Furthermore, Justice Qureshi asked the chief traffic officer of Lahore to submit a compliance report in this regard by next week.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had declared it mandatory for pillion riders to wear helmets from December 1.

On the city-level governance, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Omar Jahangir had already given this ultimatum in November that any motorcyclist found not wearing a helmet in the city will not be refueled at any fuel station from the month of December.

The commissioner also shared a picture of stall outside the office of the City Traffic Officer (CTO) with helmets on his Twitter account and wrote, “Helmets available on control rates for the facilitation of Motorcyclists outside CTO office Rawalpindi. Please wear a helmet for yourself and your loved ones.”

Helmets available on control rates for the facilitation of Motorcyclists outside CTO office Rawalpindi. Plz wear a helmet for yourself and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngK4vRiRjU — DC Rawalpindi (@DeputyCommissi6) November 18, 2018

Comments

comments