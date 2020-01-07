LHC bench hearing NAB cases against Sharif family members changed

LAHORE: The bench of the Lahore High Court for hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and others has been changed after the formal approval of LHC’s chief justice, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A new roster of sittings was released by the high court after its approval from the Chief Justice LHC Justice Mamoon Rashid which will be taken into effect from January 9 to February 8.

Two separate benches have been constituted under the new roster for conducting the hearing of corruption cases filed by the anti-corruption watchdog.

The two-member benches headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi will hold separate hearings of the cases.

Comments

comments