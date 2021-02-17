LHC CJ directs speedy disposal of pending cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammad Qasim Ali Khan has strictly ordered immediate disposal of the pending cases to minimise the problems and issues being faced by litigants.

The CJ Lahore High Court (LHC) has set the deadline of March 31 to dispose of the pending cases until 2016. The Civil and Sessions courts have been issued directives in this context by the directorate of the district judiciary.

It is to be mentioned here that the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa in March, 2019, had said under the ‘Expeditious Justice Initiative’, model courts would be established at the district level throughout the country which would conduct the trials on day to day and continuous basis.

Read more: SHC notifies formation of model courts

Last year, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had ordered the formation of 120 new accountability courts for early decisions on pending accountability cases.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing a case had directed the Law Secretary to constitute 120 new accountability courts with the appointment of judges taking directives from the competent authorities.

