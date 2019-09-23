LHC summons education secretary on school fee hike

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Punjab education secretary to appear in person to explain his position as to why have private schools hiked tuition fee and collected summer vacation fee in violation of the Supreme Court orders.

An LHC bench was hearing a petition seeking directives for private schools not to collect excessive tuition fee.

The petitioner complained to the bench that certain private schools had raised tuition fee excessively in utter disregard for the top court orders.

Expressing displeasure over violation of the top court orders in regard to school fees, the bench summoned the provincial education secretary and the chief executive officer (CEO) of a private school to explain their position.

In its judgment last week, the SC had ruled that private schools would charge the same fees as in January 2017.

Earlier, on Sept 21, parents had taken to the street against school fee hike and blatant disregard of orders by the Supreme Court on the matter.

A good number of the parents demonstrated in the Liberty Chowk area of the city.

They brought their kids along to participate in the protest and carried placards with inscriptions lamenting private school owners and their illegal practices.

The protesting parents demanded that the Supreme Court orders be implemented in letter and spirit and an end to private school hegemony be sought.

